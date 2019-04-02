Image copyright Google

A 36-year-old man is seriously injured in hospital after he was attacked with a bladed weapon in Dunfermline on Monday.

Police said he was confronted by two men about 19:30 within a doorway in Fod Street, Halbeath.

Officers are treating the attack as attempted murder.

Emergency services found the man with a serious neck injury, and took him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Det Sgt Alexander Brydon said: "This was a vicious attack which has left victim seriously harmed.

"Thankfully the victim was quickly attended to, however, the consequences of this attack could have been much more serious.

"We are eager to trace the two men involved as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Fod Street area of Halbeath on the evening of 1 April and saw anything suspicious to come forward."