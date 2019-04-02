Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at The Hive in Niddry Street

Police have charged a woman in connection with a serious assault at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

A 21-year-old man suffered facial injuries after attending The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street on Sunday 3 March.

The man was struck in the face at about 02:15 and required hospital treatment.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with this - and the assault of a 24-year-old woman, who was uninjured.

She is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.