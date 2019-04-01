Student dies in crash on private Stirlingshire estate
A student has died in a motor vehicle accident on a private estate in Stirlingshire.
The accident happened on Saturday 30 March.
Police have named the man as 22-year-old Sam Younger, a student at the University of Edinburgh.
They said the accident was unexplained but that there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent as standard procedure to the procurator fiscal.
Mr Younger's family have released a photo, saying they wished for privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son.