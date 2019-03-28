Image caption Mr Grant was dumped outside the flat and left to die

A woman and two men are facing life in prison after being convicted of murdering a man at a flat in Edinburgh.

Ashleigh Wallace, 27, her brother Shaun Wallace, 19, and Patrick Herbert, 37, stabbed and battered Stephen Grant to death in July last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Ashleigh Wallace shouted "kill him, kill him, kill him" during the attack on her ex-boyfriend.

Mr Grant was dumped outside the flat in Magdalene Drive and left to die.

Herbert then used the 49-year-old victim's mobile phone to take a series of selfie photographs.

The killers were arrested after police found DNA evidence which linked them to the crime scene.

They also discovered Mr Grant's blood on clothing and shoes belonging to the accused.

No remorse

Jurors found the three killers guilty of murder during the 14th day of their trial.

Judge Lady Carmichael remanded them in custody and deferred sentence until 25 April.

She said: "The sentence for this offence will inevitably be life imprisonment. I'm adjourning this sentence and ordering social inquiry reports."

The three killers, all from the Edinburgh area, denied murdering Mr Grant on 8 July last year.

Following the guilty verdicts, Det Insp Bruce Coutts said Mr Grant had been subjected to a "horrifically violent and sustained attack".

He added: "He was left for dead in the back garden by Ashleigh Wallace, her brother Shaun Wallace, and Patrick Herbert, who showed complete disregard for Stephen's life and have shown no remorse for their actions.

"We understand that this incident was a shock to the local community and I would like to thank them, along with Stephen's family and friends, for their assistance as our investigation was ongoing."