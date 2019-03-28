A 12-year-old girl has been charged by police after being found with a knife in a primary school playground in East Lothian.

The incident happened at Pinkie St Peter's Primary in Musselburgh shortly after 09:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At no point was a pupil or a member of staff threatened or harmed."

East Lothian Council said they were aware of the incident and co-operating fully with police.

A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter.