Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kezia Dugdale said she was "shocked and appalled" by Stuart Campbell's tweet

A court has begun hearing a defamation case brought against former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale by a pro-independence blogger.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the blog Wings Over Scotland, is suing the MSP for £25,000 after she described one of his tweets as "homophobic".

The legal dispute stems from a column Ms Dugdale wrote for the Daily Record,

His remarks appeared as he was live-tweeting on the Conservative conference.

He wrote: "Oliver Mundell is the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his sexuality sooner."

Mr Mundell's father, Scottish Secretary David Mundell, came out as gay in January 2016.

Ms Dugdale's wrote in her column in 2017 that she was "shocked and appalled" about what she described as "homophobic tweets".

She added that "such comments are of course not unique to the man who tweets as Wings Over Scotland", saying the account "spouts hatred and homophobia towards others".

Mr Campbell subsequently launched a legal action, arguing that his tweet was intended "though caustic, to be jocular" and saying Ms Dugdale had defamed him by suggesting he was a homophobe.

Ms Dugdale's legal team submitted to the court that the article was a "fair and honest comment" criticising Mr Campbell for "giving voice to homophobic sentiments".

Mr Campbell told the court that his tweet was making a "commentary" that Oliver Mundell was "a very very poor public speaker".

The UK Labour Party previously paid for Ms Dugdale's representation in court, but cut this off in September last year.