Image copyright Getty Images

Network Rail is to begin consultation on a long-term development plan for Waverley Station in Edinburgh.

Passenger numbers at the station are expected to double to over 49 million by 2048.

What is to be called the Waverley Masterplan will be led by a partnership of Network Rail and the City of Edinburgh Council.

The plan's backers believe the station in its current form will be unable to cope with projected passenger volumes.

Rail passengers and the Edinburgh public will be asked for their views, with the final plan being published in September.

Work at Waverley is likely to be phased over 30 years and the masterplan is likely to promise the station will be fully functioning and accessible to all throughout the development.

A key part of the development is likely to be the construction of a mezzanine level, above the existing platforms, to create more space for passengers.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Earlier design suggestions imply a larger footprint for the station and a higher roofline

Drawings indicating how the station could change will go on display at Waverley later.