Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Artist Grayson Perry will bring his exhibition Julie Cope's Grand Tour to Edinburgh

Artist Grayson Perry will bring his first major solo exhibition to Scotland as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival.

The former Turner Prize winner's exhibition Julie Cope's Grand Tour will be at the city's Dovecot Studios.

Artists from around the globe feature in the programme for the 16th edition of the festival, just announced by organisers.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art will present a major survey of work by Paisley-born Anya Gallaccio.

Image copyright David Oates Image caption Anya Gallaccio will show at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

As well as a wide range of contemporary art there will be major retrospectives, such as the Bridget Riley exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy, spanning more than 70 years of the painter's work.

Sorcha Carey, festival director, said: "Bringing together national institutions alongside leading contemporary art spaces, commercial art galleries and artist-run initiatives, our festival is born out of the rich reservoir of knowledge, expertise and passion for the visual arts that characterises our city all year round.

Artist's search for that perfect 1970s look

Anya Galaccio breaks out with first permanent art work

Image caption Perry's Julie Cope is a fictional character from Essex

"As ever, the breadth and range of the programme opens up space for surprising connections across time, art form and the city of Edinburgh itself."

The Fine Art Society will show a group exhibition of portraiture by artists ranging from John Byrne and Jennifer McRae to Eduardo Paolozzi.

Image copyright Google Image caption Perry will bring his Julie Cope's Grand Tour to Dovecot Studios

Sculptor and former fashion designer Nicole Farhi's work Writing Heads, a series of 25 busts of 20th Century novelists and playwrights, will be on display.

Work by some of the most influential photographers of the 20th Century also features, including Cindy Sherman, Francesca Woodman, Diane Arbus and Robert Mapplethorpe.

Amanda Catto, head of visual arts at Creative Scotland, said: "The Edinburgh Art Festival is a highlight of the visual arts calendar in Scotland and an exceptional opportunity for people to experience a rich mix of exhibitions and events across the city."

The festival runs from 25 July to 25 August .