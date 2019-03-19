Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked near the car park of the old school, which has since been demolished

An investigation has been launched into a serious sex attack in Dalkeith.

A 24-year-old woman was returning home from a night out between 01:45 and 02:45 on Saturday when a man approached her on Newmills Road.

After engaging her in conversation, he pushed her into bushes at the car park of the old Dalkeith High School and sexually assaulted her.

He ran off into wasteland that runs between Allan Terrace and the River South Esk.

The man was described as being white, between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall and was wearing dark clothing, including a dark hooded top, and white trainers.

Det Insp Keith MacKay, from the public protection unit in Dalkeith, said: "This is a very serious attack on a young woman, which has left her deeply distressed, and we are doing everything we can to provide her with all the necessary support she requires at this time.

"Despite the time that this incident took place, there were potentially a number of local residents either still awake within their properties or travelling in the area. I'd ask any of these individuals who believes they can assist our inquiries to contact police immediately.

"In particular, any motorists who were in the Newmills Road area during the early hours of Saturday morning and who may have dashcam footage that captured the attack, or provides us with a more detailed description of the suspect, should also get in touch."