Police launch probe after woman falls from block of flats
- 19 March 2019
Detectives are investigating how a woman fell from a window of a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said the 30-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary after she was discovered with with serious leg injuries.
The incident happened on Dumbiedykes Road at about 08:00.
A force spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently investigating the full circumstances surrounding this incident."