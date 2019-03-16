Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested in connection with death of chef in Edinburgh

  • 16 March 2019
Lionel Simenya Image copyright Police Scotland

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a chef in Edinburgh.

Lionel Simenya, 36, died on Fords Road in the Saughton area of the city at about 03:50 on 7 March.

Detectives said Mr Simenya, who would have been 37 on Wednesday, was struck by a car.

The chef was originally from Burundi and had lived in the UK for several years. At the time of his death, he was working in Gorgie.

In a media conference, his brother Nicolas said: "Lionel worked hard and never asked for help from anyone.

"He should be living his life to the fullest, instead of having been cruelly taken away from us."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites