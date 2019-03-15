Image caption Stuart Elliott died at the scene of the crash in Portobello

A cyclist who died in a collision with a lorry in Edinburgh's Portobello area on Wednesday has been named.

Stuart Elliott, 40, who lived in the city and was studying for a PhD at Edinburgh University, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened on Sir Harry Lauder Road, at the junction with Portobello High Street, at about 10:05.

His family said his death had come as a "complete shock", leaving the family "devastated".

'Greatly missed'

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said: "Stuart was a PhD Student at Edinburgh University studying innovative approaches to violence prevention in humanitarian settings.

"His partner and family would like to thank the emergency services, members of the public and an off-duty policeman for their time and efforts at the scene.

"He will be greatly missed by family, friends and university students old and new."

A police investigation is being carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should contact police.