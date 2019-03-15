ScotRail services hit by West Lothian signal fault
- 15 March 2019
A signalling system fault has caused major disruption to trains operating on routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
There have been cancellations to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh and Edinburgh to Dunblane and Stirling.
Routes from Glasgow to Helensburgh are also badly affected. ScotRail blamed a fault with the signalling system between Edinburgh Park and Linlithgow.
It warned disruption was expected to last until 19:00.