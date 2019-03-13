Image copyright Police scotland Image caption The woman was raped while being threatened with this knife in Methil in January

Police investigating a rape in Fife have released an image of the weapon used to threaten the victim.

A 20-year-old woman was walking in Kirkland Road in Methil at about 20:00 on 29 January when a man approached her and threatened her with the knife.

He forced her to an area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue and raped her.

The woman managed to escape and was later helped by two members of the public from a nearby industrial estate.

Officers launched an investigation and recovered the knife from the scene on the evening the attack took place.

'Serious attack'

Inquiries are still ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Det Insp Stuart Morris from the public protection unit in Fife said: "While the public response to this incident has been very encouraging, we have not yet identified the man responsible and it is imperative that members of the community help us bring this individual to justice.

"As you can see, this is a very distinctive knife which may have been bought individually or as part of a set, which could now be missing one from the collection.

"Do you, or someone you know, own a set like this, which is missing a knife? Do you know someone who you've seen in possession of a knife like this? If so, then please contact police immediately.

"A young woman was subjected to a very serious attack and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information to search their conscience and get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."