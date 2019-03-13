Cyclist struck by lorry on busy road in Edinburgh
- 13 March 2019
A cyclist has been hit by a lorry on a busy road in Edinburgh.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Sir Harry Lauder Road at about 10:05. The condition of the cyclist is unknown at this stage.
Closures were put in place at the junction of Portobello High Street and Fishwives Causeway as a result of the incident.
Portobello High Street was also closed between Portobello Road and Bath Street.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.