Image caption Phill Jupitus admitted failing to stop after a collision

Comedian Phill Jupitus has been fined over a hit-and-run car crash.

The Never Mind The Buzzcocks star smashed his Volvo XC60 SUV into a Ford Ranger pick-up truck in Colinsburgh, Fife, last December.

But the TV star failed to stop, leaving the Ford car damaged at the side of the road.

He was fined £300 and given five points on his driving licence after the smash which happened a few miles from his home in the East Neuk of Fife.

Jupitus was not present for the short hearing at Dundee Justice of the Peace court.

The 56 year-old, of Pittenweem, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

'Radically different'

The charge states that his car collided with the Ford and that he failed to stop and give his name and address to the owner of that car.

His not guilty plea to a second charge of failing to report the accident to police within 24 hours was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said Jupitus had no previous convictions and no live points on his driving licence.

Justice of the Peace Sarah Walker said: "Due to the early plea I will impose a fine of £450, reduced to £300 for the plea."

Last year Jupitus told how he was loving life in Fife having moved there in September 2017.

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Main Street, Colinsburgh

He said: "Once the kids had grown up, there was always a sense I wanted to go somewhere radically different from where I've been all my life.

"I think coming from an island you have a weird connection with the sea. It was always in my head that I wanted to live near the sea.

"I'd been spending more time gigging in Edinburgh and basically spent about a year on trains or driving to look around for a house.

"Fife was the closest rural place to Edinburgh. And while we were initially looking for somewhere closer to train lines and things, I actually quite like that where I live now - it takes a bit of an effort to get there."