A Hibernian fan who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier at the side of the pitch during a match has admitted a breach of the peace charge.

Cameron Mack, from Port Seton, climbed over an advertising hoarding at the Easter Road stadium on Friday night.

The 21-year-old kicked the ball away before the confrontation with the Rangers defender.

Mack, who will be sentenced next month, has been banned from attending any football ground in Scotland.

His actions were condemned by Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster.

Speaking after the match, she described the incident as "completely and utterly unacceptable" and said the culprit would be banned from Easter Road for life.

Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Mack approached Tavernier at the side of the pitch

The confrontation took place less than a week after Celtic player Scott Sinclair was almost struck by a glass bottle thrown from the crowd at Easter Road.

Over the weekend, there were also incidents at two English matches.

An Arsenal fan was arrested after running onto the pitch and pushing Manchester United player Chris Smalling.

On Sunday, a Birmingham City fan punched Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on the jaw after invading the pitch during their derby.

Paul Mitchell has been jailed for 14 weeks after admitting assault and pitch encroachment.

Image copyright SNS Group Ross MacDonald Image caption Cameron Mack was led away by police

Friday night's incident at Easter Road took place as Tavernier went to pick up the ball to take a throw-in.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Lorraine Almond said Mack had acted in a disorderly manner, kicked the ball away, approached the Rangers defender and acted in an aggressive manner towards him.

She said both men pushed each other several times before a steward intervened and the police detained Mack.

Deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Adrian Cottam told Mack: "The nature of the offence has caused a lot of discussion and concern and is a serious matter."