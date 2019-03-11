Image copyright RNLI Image caption The male kayaker had been knocked into the water several times

Two kayakers have been rescued by lifeboat crews after being caught in rough weather two miles off Kinghorn on the Fife coast.

The man and woman sent out a distress call just before noon on Sunday.

The man had been knocked off his surf-ski kayak several times and had been struggling to get back on.

The couple were taken back to Port Seton by the Kinghorn RNLI team where an ambulance was waiting to check them over.

They were later able to make their own way home.

Kinghorn lifeboat helm Leanne Taylor said: "The accurate position provided by the personal locator beacon made locating the kayakers much easier and quicker.

"This was a good outcome to the callout which was also attended by North Berwick and Dunbar RNLI lifeboats, the Prestwick-based Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Queensferry, Fisherrow, and North Berwick."