Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Lionel Simenya was fatally injured in Fords Road

The death of a chef who was found lying in an Edinburgh street is being treated as murder.

Police said Lionel Simenya had been involved in an altercation and died of his injuries in Fords Road in the city's Sauchton area on Thursday.

Mr Simenya was originally from Burundi but had lived in the UK for some years.

Detectives are trying to establish if a stolen Peugeot car found abandoned in the same street is connected to the murder.

Officers were alerted at about 03:50 on Thursday morning after the 36-year-old was found with serious injuries.

Det Insp Stuart Alexander from the Major Investigation Team said: "It is understood that Mr Simenya was within his vehicle in Fords Road and has become involved in an altercation. Although investigations are at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest that he has been a victim of a knife attack.

"I have a full team pursuing various lines of enquiries and I am particularly keen for anybody in the surrounding area who has private CCTV or dashcam footage from the early hours of Thursday morning to contact us."

A Peugeot car had been stolen on Fords Road on Thursday morning and was found abandoned nearby.

Det Insp Alexander added: "Lionel Simenya moved to the UK a number of years ago. He was a highly thought of, hard working man who kept himself to himself and has met a tragic death.

"I am confident the answer to solving this horrific crime lies in the communities of Edinburgh and no matter how insignificant you think any information is, please contact us and let us assess it.

"This must be playing on the consciences of the individuals responsible and I would urge those people to come forward."

Award winning chef

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Simenya's family said: "We are profoundly shocked and extremely saddened that our beloved Lionel has been taken from us in such a cruel manner.

"Lionel was a hard-working and dedicated chef, who had won an award for his skills and was being considered for employment at the Scottish Parliament.

"We would ask anyone who can help police with their investigation to get in touch and provide any information that can bring those involved in his death to justice.

"Anyone who was within that car should search their conscience and realise that our family have been left devastated by their actions. Hopefully then they will do the right thing."