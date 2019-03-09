Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Man confronts Rangers captain Tavernier during draw with Hibernian

Five men have been charged over alleged offences at the Hibernian v Rangers clash.

The charges, all disorder-related, include one of using a flare at Easter Road on Friday. Two men were arrested before kick off and three were arrested during the game.

One man who was arrested after an incident involving Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Another man was issued with a fixed penalty notice after the draw.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

A man apparently attempted to kick the ball away from the Rangers captain as he moved to pick it up to take a throw in.

The two then laid hands on each other before the fan was led away by police.

'Extremely disappointing'

Police Scotland confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Supt Barry Blair added: "It is extremely disappointing to see such acts of disorder disrupt a football match and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

PFA Scotland want "open and candid discussions" on crowd trouble and warned there is "every chance" the Scottish government will intervene if football does not eradicate it.