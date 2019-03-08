Police vehicle involved in Kirkcaldy crash
- 8 March 2019
A marked police vehicle has been involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Fife.
The collision took place at about 16:50 on Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
The police vehicle had been responding to a 999 call.
The fire service and ambulance personnel are at the scene and police have said the road is closed.