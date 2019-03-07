'Suspect package' evacuations in Edinburgh and Dumfries
The Halifax building on Edinburgh's Princes Street has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.
Police cordoned off a section of the street after receiving reports of the item at about 12:30 on Thursday.
At the same time another suspect package was reported to police at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.
The Rutherford/McCowan building has been evacuated as a precaution.
It comes one day after University of Glasgow buildings in Glasgow were closed after a suspect item was found in the mailroom.
Bomb disposal officers entered the bank branch in Edinburgh at about 13:45.
Surrounding shops were also evacuated and traffic came to a standstill. Tram services were disrupted due to the road closure at South Charlotte Street.
Police officers said inquiries were ongoing.
At about 14:30 the bomb disposal unit left Princes Street and the police cordon was lifted.
Firefighters were also sent to the Dumfries campus while police carried out inquiries.
A spokesperson for police in Dumfries said: "Around 12:30 today, police received a report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.
"Emergency services are in attendance and part of the campus has been evacuated as a precaution.
"The item will be examined and inquiries are ongoing. Further updates will follow."
A spokesman for the University of Glasgow added: "Staff and students have been evacuated from the Rutherford/McCowan building on the Dumfries campus as a precautionary measure.
"Police Scotland are in attendance and carrying out inquiries. "
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 13:00 on Thursday, March 7 to assist emergency service partners at Dumfries Campus, University of West of Scotland.
"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources and crews remain in attendance."