Image caption The Halifax building in Edinburgh has been evacuated

The Halifax building on Edinburgh's Princes Street has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.

Police cordoned off a section of the street after receiving reports of the item at about 12:30 on Thursday.

At the same time another suspect package was reported to police at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

The Rutherford/McCowan building has been evacuated as a precaution.

It comes one day after University of Glasgow buildings in Glasgow were closed after a suspect item was found in the mailroom.

Image caption Bomb disposal officers in Edinburgh

Bomb disposal officers entered the bank branch in Edinburgh at about 13:45.

Surrounding shops were also evacuated and traffic came to a standstill. Tram services were disrupted due to the road closure at South Charlotte Street.

Police officers said inquiries were ongoing.

At about 14:30 the bomb disposal unit left Princes Street and the police cordon was lifted.

Image caption A section of Princes Street has been cordoned off

Firefighters were also sent to the Dumfries campus while police carried out inquiries.

A spokesperson for police in Dumfries said: "Around 12:30 today, police received a report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

"Emergency services are in attendance and part of the campus has been evacuated as a precaution.

"The item will be examined and inquiries are ongoing. Further updates will follow."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police also sealed off part of the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow added: "Staff and students have been evacuated from the Rutherford/McCowan building on the Dumfries campus as a precautionary measure.

"Police Scotland are in attendance and carrying out inquiries. "

Image copyright Dora A

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 13:00 on Thursday, March 7 to assist emergency service partners at Dumfries Campus, University of West of Scotland.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources and crews remain in attendance."