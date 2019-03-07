Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than seven million people travelled on an Edinburgh tram in 2018

Contracts to extend Edinburgh's tram service to Newhaven have been approved by an Edinburgh City Council committee.

The full council will be asked to back the plans when it meets on 14 March.

The council's finance and resources committee awarded Morrison Utility Services a contract to identify and clear obstructions along the route.

Sacyr, Farrans, Neopul Joint Venture (SFNJV) were awarded a the contract to design, build and bring into operation the extended tram network.

The committee's convener, Councillor Alasdair Rankin, said: "It's very clear to me that this procurement process has been carried out with enormous thoroughness and diligence, with every effort made to mitigate potential risks in terms of build quality and price.

"I am also greatly reassured by the view expressed by John Baggs, the independent industry expert, who praised this as the most closely scrutinised process he's come across in his many years of experience.

"We have therefore approved these two contractors for the potential Trams to Newhaven project, which will be voted on next week when full council debates the final business case."

Passenger numbers have been rising on the trams. Figures for 2018 showed 7.3 million people travelled on them.

The plan would see the extension funded by borrowing and repaid by revenue from future ticket sales.

There will also be financial support through a £20m "dividend" from Lothian Buses.