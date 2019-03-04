Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man in court charged with attempted murder of actor Tam Dean Burn

  • 4 March 2019
Tam Dean Burn
Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in River City, Outlander and Outlaw King

A 42-year old man has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with the attempted murder of a Scottish actor.

Outlander and River City star Tam Dean Burn was attacked after leaving the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Bowie Wilson made a brief appearance in private and no plea was made.

The case was continued and Wilson remanded in custody.

The 60-year old Scots actor, who has also appeared in Fortitude and Outlaw King, was assaulted in Crichton's Close near the Royal Mile, after speaking at a tribute event to Scottish poet Tom Leonard, who died last year.

He was treated in hospital and later released.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites