Hospital tackles bacterial infection

A number of patients at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital are being treated for a bacterial infection found in a ward shower and taps.

NHS Lothian said an infection alert was triggered after the discovery of the bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa in a ward in the Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

It has led to some non-emergency surgery having to be cancelled.

The health board said the cases are not linked.

They added that infection control measures had been put in place while they continued to treat and monitor patients.