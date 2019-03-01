Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bailey was struck by a car on the A89 in West Lothian

Police have confirmed the identity of a cyclist who was killed after being struck by a car in West Lothian.

He was 37-year-old Gwyndaf Bailey, who lived in Livingston.

Mr Bailey was involved in a collision with a Mercedes C220 car on the A89 road near the entrance to the Bangour Hospital site on Wednesday at about 17:20.

Officers investigating the crash have renewed their appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Our deepest sympathies continue to be with Mr Bailey's family and friends as they come to terms with their loss and we have specialist officers supporting them at this time.

"Our inquiries into what happened remain ongoing and I'd like to thank those witnesses who have assisted us so far with our investigation.

"I'd urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland."