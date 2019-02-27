Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Forsyth's body was found in a flat on Clearburn Road, Prestonfield

A man who died after a disturbance in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Alasdair Forsyth was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Clearburn Road, Prestonfield, on 21 February.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Three males - aged 15, 16 and 19 - have been charged in connection with the death and remanded in custody following a court appearance.

Det Insp Bob Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Forsyth as they come to terms with their loss and our specialist officers will provide them with all the support they need at this time."

Mr Campbell said three teenagers who were charged in connection with the incident had appeared in court.