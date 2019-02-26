Image caption Mark Adams was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh

A former aide to Tony Blair and John Major has been convicted of rape for the second time in a month.

Mark Adams, 56, attacked a 19-year-old woman in a camper van in Edinburgh on 10 August 2017.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the victim had fallen asleep only to wake up and find the divorced father of four having sex with her.

Adams was jailed in January for raping a woman as she slept at his house near Blackheath, south-east London.

The former civil servant had claimed he had consensual sex with the Edinburgh teenager after she returned from a night at the Edinburgh Fringe.

But after spending two hours in deliberations, jurors returned a guilty verdict to one charge of rape.

After hearing how Adams had been jailed for seven years on the same charge at Woolwich Crown Court in January, judge Lord Armstrong deferred sentence for reports.

He also remanded the businessman in custody.

Adams, who worked for the government for six years during the 1990s, was awarded an OBE in 1997.