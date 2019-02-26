Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Fresh appeal over Fife wasteland sex attack

  • 26 February 2019
Wasteland off Laird Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was led to wasteland near Laird Avenue

Police have launched a new appeal for information over a sex attack on a 20-year-old women in Fife.

The assault happened on an area of wasteland near Laird Avenue in Methil at about 20:00 on 29 January.

Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife, who then led her to the waste ground where she was attacked.

The man is described as being white, aged in his 20s, with light-brown curly hair and about 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident, but was later released without charge.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

