Detectives arrest man over Edinburgh sex attacks
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with sex attacks on two women in the Little France area of Edinburgh.
The first victim, who is in her 30s, was assaulted at about 14:30 last Thursday.
The second attack, on a woman in her 50s, took place almost 24 hours later, at 14:00 on Friday.
Police Scotland confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. Officers said inquiries were ongoing.