Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie described the experience as "amazing"

More than four million people watched Scots teenager Ellie Fergusson win 'The Greatest Dancer' talent show.

The 14-year-old contemporary dancer from Livingston won a £50,000 prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC programme has seen soloists and ensembles vying for the approval of a live audience and the public.

Speaking after she won, Ellie said: "It has been the most amazing experience of my life."

The West Lothian teenager triumphed over youthful girl ensemble KLA, contemporary duo Harry and Eleiyah, and young male pairing James And Oliver.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie scooped a £50,000 prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse was Ellie's mentor and joined her on stage for a contemporary style duet in the final.

Afterwards, the Strictly star said: "It felt like dancing with a professional."

Following Ellie's second performance of the night, Mabuse said: "You've touched all of us and you've absolutely touched me."

A BBC spokeswoman said the final had average ratings of 4.1 million - up 800,000 on last week.

Ellie was congratulated on her win by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and it has been confirmed that The Greatest Dancer will return for a second series.