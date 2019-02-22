Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found at a flat in Clearburn Road in Prestonfield

Three teenagers have been charged following the murder a 67-year-old man at a flat in the Prestonfield area of Edinburgh.

Police were called to the flat in Clearburn Road at about 22:40 on Thursday.

The man, who had serious injuries to his head and body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 and a 19-year-old man have been charged in connection with the death.

Det Insp Bob Campbell, of Edinburgh CID, said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident, however we fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the local community.

"I want to reassure residents that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the man's death."

The teenagers are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.