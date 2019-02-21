Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested after alleged murder of Kevin Burne in Kirkcaldy

  • 21 February 2019
Kevin Byrne Image copyright facebook
Image caption Mr Byrne's body was found inside a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man at his home in Fife.

Kevin Byrne was found dead in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday 5 February.

The 45-year-old, who had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and said that inquiries, led by the Police Scotland major investigation team, were continuing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites