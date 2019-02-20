Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured at the junction of Murrayburn and Hailesland Road

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The 42-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the incident at about 15:50 in the west of the city.

Police Scotland said he was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, on Murrayburn Road, near the junction with Hailesland Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Inquires are ongoing and the road was closed for investigation work.

Insp Roger Park from Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit said: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical staff, the man could not recover from his injuries and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with any relevant information.

"In particular any motorists who were in the area and have dash-cam footage that captures the collision are also urged to come forward. "