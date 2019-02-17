Image copyright facebook Image caption Mr Byrne's body was found inside a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

Police officers are to revisit the scene of a murder in Fife in a bid to identify witnesses.

The body of Kevin Byrne, 45, was found in a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 10:00 on 5 February.

Detectives investigating his death want to speak to anyone who saw him in the days before the discovery.

They said Mr Byrne, who was known locally as Kevin Forrester, was distinctive as he had his left leg amputated and used crutches.

Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team will return to Alison Street between 15:30 and 18:30 to speak to local residents and other members of the public in the area.

Police officers will be speaking to local residents and other members of the public in the Alison Street area

They will ask if they remember seeing any suspicious activity during the same period two weekends ago, which is believed to have been the last time Mr Byrne was seen alive.

Det Insp Carol Craig said: "We are committed to provide Kevin's family with the answers they deserve in relation to his death and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are revisiting Alison Street on Sunday to try and get vital information from the local community.

"Our officers will be engaging with those who live in the area, as well as those passing through, to establish if anyone saw or heard anything that might be of interest or significance to this investigation.

"Prior to our revisit, however, if anyone believes they have information that can help bring those responsible for Kevin's murder to justice, then please contact police immediately."