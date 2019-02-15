Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption Passengers will "check in" their cars close to the terminal building

A high-tech digital valet parking scheme is to start operating at Edinburgh Airport this summer.

Travellers will be able to "check-in" their vehicles close to the terminal building, then drop their keys into a secure chute.

The cars will be moved to off-site parking, then returned for collection when the driver returns.

The system is part of a £12m investment designed to increase parking capacity by 5,000 by 2021.

High definition cameras will take 360 degree images of vehicles when they are dropped off, to avoid disputes over their condition when they are returned.

At check-in passengers will be able to use an app, email or booking reference before leaving their keys.

Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption A QR code will allow travellers to pick up their keys from lockers

On their return, they will receive a QR code and instructions directing them to lockers where they can retrieve the keys.

Alec Hodgson, head of digital and parking at Edinburgh Airport said: "We've looked at our current parking options and identified an innovative facility which will revolutionise parking at Scotland's busiest airport.

"By using the latest technology and adapting to the digital age we are in, we are offering a self-service product which is more convenient for our passengers.

"This is the first approach of its kind in Scotland and again we are proud to be leading the industry by embracing technology and planning for the future."

The airport said the new parking service would be a "mid-cost" option for travellers.