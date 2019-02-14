OAP found dead four days after car crash

Image caption The incident happened on the A912

A 69-year-old man has died following a car crash in Fife on Sunday morning.

The pensioner and the car's 71-year-old female driver were involved in a crash with another car. The other driver, 35, was uninjured.

The two occupants of the Yaris were treated in hospital for minor injuries and then later released. However, the man was found dead on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on the A912, just south of the junction that leads to the disused Balcanquhal Quarry.

Police are now investigating Sunday's incident, which happened at about 07:40 between the pensioners' blue Toyota Yaris and a silver Mercedes Sprinter.

Emergency services attended and the Yaris' passengers were taken to the Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment. They were later released, but the 69-year-old man was found dead at an address in Glenrothes in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses.