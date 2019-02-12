Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Construction worker dies after Edinburgh roof fall

  • 12 February 2019
Muirhouse Mansion Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Muirhouse Mansion at about 11:00 on Tuesday

A man believed to be a construction worker has died after falling from a roof in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the Muirhouse Mansion estate in the north of the city on Tuesday morning.

The man died at the scene. Police and the Health and Safety Executive are now investigating.

Police Scotland confirmed the alarm was raised at about 11:10 and the man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

