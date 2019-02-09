Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A823 in Fife

A man has died after being knocked down by a Royal Mail truck in Fife.

Police were called to the A823 (M) at junction 2, near Dunfermline, at about 00:35 on Saturday amid reports of a pedestrian being struck.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the route was closed while investigations were carried out.

Officers said inquiries were ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to contact them. The road was reopened at about 07:00.