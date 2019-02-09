Man dies after being hit by Royal Mail truck in Fife
- 9 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being knocked down by a Royal Mail truck in Fife.
Police were called to the A823 (M) at junction 2, near Dunfermline, at about 00:35 on Saturday amid reports of a pedestrian being struck.
A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the route was closed while investigations were carried out.
Officers said inquiries were ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to contact them. The road was reopened at about 07:00.