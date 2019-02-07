Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Byrne's body was found inside a building in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

The death of a man in Fife is being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Officers found the body of Kevin Byrne, 45, inside a property in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 10:00 on Tuesday.

Detectives investigating his death want to speak to anyone who saw him in the days prior to the discovery.

They said Mr Byrne, who was known as Kevin Forrester locally, was distinctive as he had his left leg amputated and he used crutches.

Following a post mortem on Thursday, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

Det Insp Carol Craig, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said officers were providing specialist support to Mr Byrne's family and friends.

She added: We're appealing for anyone who may have seen Kevin between 09:30 on Sunday 3 February and 10:00 on Tuesday 5 February.

"Kevin would've been distinctive to anyone who saw him because he had an amputated left leg and used crutches.

"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the local area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with concerns or questions should speak with them."