Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to this man in connection with a stabbing in Edinburgh

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a man was stabbed in the face in Edinburgh.

Police said the victim was sitting in a stationary car when he was struck by a sharp object.

The incident happened at about 01:15 on 3 December on St Mary's Street, near to the junction with the Cowgate.

Det Con Scott Dugan said: "The victim has sustained a painful injury to his face during this incident and we are continuing with our investigation.

"As part of these inquiries we are keen to speak with the man pictured in the CCTV footage.

"If anyone can help us identify this individual, or has any other relevant information then please contact police immediately."

The man police want to speak to is of Asian appearance, 25-35, around 5ft 10in and of slim build.

He was wearing a red Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans and is said to have spoken with an English - possibly London - accent.