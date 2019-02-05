Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police released CCTV footage in a bid to encourage people with information to come forward

Police believe a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery of a pensioner at knifepoint could be in Ireland.

The 76-year-old was targeted in her home in the Fife village of Crossford last May and had jewellery and cameras stolen.

Police Scotland previously released CCTV images of the man they want to speak to.

They believe he may be in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

At the time of the robbery, police said the man they want to assist with their investigation may have had links to the Greenock and Clackmannanshire areas.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan said: "The man in the CCTV images may have information that can help with the ongoing investigation and one line of inquiry for us is that he may now be somewhere in either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

"I'd ask that communities from both countries look at our footage and get in touch as a matter of urgency if they believe they recognise the man pictured.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this robbery should also contact police immediately."