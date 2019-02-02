Image copyright @christophelamot

A woman and a dog have been rescued after falling into a frozen river in East Lothian.

Police Scotland said they fell through the ice on the River Tyne at Haddington, which had frozen over on Saturday morning.

Details of their condition were not available.

Officers said there had been reports of children playing on the frozen river and warned the public not to venture out onto the ice.

Image copyright @christophelamot Image caption Police said there were reports of children playing on the ice

It can be difficult to judge the thickness of the ice, and there is still a current flowing beneath the frozen surface, they said.

On Friday night a 42-year-old man had to be rescued in Edinburgh, after slipping and breaking his leg during a walk on Arthur's Seat.

Image copyright Tweed Valley MRT Image caption Bad weather meant the man had to be stretchered off the hill

Emergency services were called including the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team as the man was close to the top of the 822ft peak.

A Coastguard helicopter arrived from Prestwick, but a heavy snowstorm forced it to land nearby at Holyrood High School.

The casualty had to be stretchered off the hill using specialist rope rescue equipment.