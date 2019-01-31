Man arrested after woman raped on waste ground in Methil
- 31 January 2019
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on a piece of waste ground in Fife.
The 20-year-old victim was walking in Kirkland Road in Methil at about 20:00 on Tuesday when a man approached her and threatened her with a knife.
He forced her to an area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted.
Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and said investigations into the incident were continuing.