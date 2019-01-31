Image copyright Twitter/@MarkTee83 Image caption The digger mounted the pavement and went into the front of the shop at about 04:00

A digger has crashed into the front of an Edinburgh newsagent.

The JCB telehandler appeared to have mounted the pavement in front of the shop on Gorgie Road in the early hours.

Pictures on social media showed the store had suffered significant damage where the vehicle crashed into an ATM.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident was reported at about 04:00 and that they were treating it as an attempted break-in. They said inquiries were ongoing.

It is not believed anyone was hurt.

The road was partially blocked and traffic was delayed in both directions on Thursday morning.