Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was forced at knifepoint from Kirkland Road to an area of waste ground at Laird Avenue

A woman has been raped at knifepoint on wasteland in Fife in what police described as a "terrifying ordeal".

The 20-year-old was walking in Kirkland Road in Methil at about 20:00 on Tuesday when the man approached her and threatened her with a knife

He forced her to an area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman managed to escape and was later helped by two members of the public from a nearby industrial estate.

'Very good description'

Det Ch Insp Scott Cunningham said: "This has been a terrifying ordeal for the young woman that has left her deeply distressed.

"We are providing her with all the support and assistance she requires while we investigate this very serious incident."

Mr Cunningham said officers would be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the town to reassure the public following the attack.

He added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the areas around Herriot Crescent, Kirkland Road, or the wasteland near Laird Avenue during Tuesday evening.

"We also have a very good description of the suspect and anyone who believes they can help us identify him should contact police immediately."

The attacker is described as white, aged about 20, 5ft 8in tall, and of a medium build.

He had light-brown wavy hair and was wearing a dark waterproof jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms. Police said he also appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs at the time of the attack.