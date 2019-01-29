Image copyright flightradar24.com Image caption The flight took off from Manchester Airport on Monday

A man has been arrested after a mid-air incident led to a flight from Manchester to Iceland being diverted to Edinburgh.

The EasyJet flight was less than an hour into its journey when it was diverted to Edinburgh on Monday evening.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 43-year-old man had been arrested and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

EasyJet said the plane was carrying 141 passengers and six crew.

The Airbus-A320 flight to Keflavik International Airport departed Manchester at 16:07, Flightradar 24 data revealed.

Met by police

At 16:40, and just north of Glasgow, the plane then diverted to Edinburgh, where it landed at 17:03.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man was arrested on 28 January following a disturbance onboard a flight, which resulted in the aircraft having to land at Edinburgh Airport.

"The 43-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 29 January."

In a statement EasyJet said: "We can confirm that flight EZY1805 from Manchester to Keflavik was required to divert to Edinburgh and was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively.

"Our cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time."