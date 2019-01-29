Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Aslan was found with the blade lodged in his neck

A stray dog which had been stabbed the neck in Edinburgh had to be put down by animal rescue staff.

The Scottish SPCA was called after the bull terrier was found bleeding on Hay Drive, Niddrie, on 9 January with a 26cm (10ins) blade still lodged in its body.

Named Aslan, the dog was taken to the charity's rehoming centre in Cardonald to recover, but he became violent.

After a consultation with the chief veterinary officer, Aslan was put down.

Despite responding well to surgery and further treatment, charity staff say the troubled animal "did not react well" to physical contact, and had to be sedated to be examined.

The decision was made to put him down after it was concluded his behaviour posed a risk to staff and that he could not be rehomed.

A statement from charity read: "Unfortunately, he grew increasingly out-of-control.

"It became clear that to ask anyone to interact with Aslan would be to ask someone to put their life at risk.

"It also became clear that, even with all the support we could give him over as long a period of time as needed, Aslan would still not be able to join the loving home every animal deserves.

"It is with a heavy heart that, following consultation with very experienced members of our animal welfare team and our chief veterinary officer, we have had to take the difficult decision to end Aslan's struggle in life."

'Honour his memory'

Earlier in January, charity staff posted Aslan's story on social media, which was shared more 4,000 times.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information to piece together what happened to Aslan, in the hope they can raise a case with the procurator fiscal.

The statement continued: "We know Aslan's story has touched many people, including our own team, and we are determined that his story does not end here.

"In his time with us, it became clear that he was at his most relaxed in our sensory garden.

"We are set to expand the garden soon and we will come up with an appropriate, fitting way to honour the memory of Aslan and other animals who find themselves in such a tragic position."

Anyone with information on what happened to Aslan has been advised to contact the Scottish SPCA.