Police are appealing for information after a man was found lying in an Edinburgh street with injuries to his face.

The 40-year-old man was found by members of the public in Gardners Crescent at about 23:40 on Thursday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and was released after treatment.

Police have since learned that he was attacked by another man earlier in the evening.

The suspect was white, in his mid to late 20s, and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms and was carrying a blue carrier bag.

PC Craig Moran said: "The victim sustained a number of facial injuries during this assault and our inquiries are ongoing to identify the culprit.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within Gardners Crescent, or around the Fountainbridge area during the late evening of Thursday 24th January should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone who can help us trace the man responsible should also come forward."