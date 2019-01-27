Woman dies after three-vehicle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A911 at West Mill Road, the area known locally as Blue Bridge

A woman has died and three others have been injured after a three-car crash.

A grey Peugeot and a blue Vauxhall travelling west on the A911 in Fife were involved in a collision with a black Honda travelling east.

The crash happened at about 13:15 on Saturday on the Glenrothes to Windygates road, at West Mill Road, known locally as Blue Bridge.

The 73-year-old driver of the Peugeot suffered serious injuries and died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

A 70-year-old woman with serious injuries and a 78-year-old man with minor injuries were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Another 73-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy with serious injuries.

The road was closed for six hours for an accident investigation.

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically as a result of the collision a lady has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 at the time of the collision on Saturday afternoon and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity."